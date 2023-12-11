Gogoro Electric Scooter ‘CrossOver’ to Debut in India on 12 December; Specs Here

Gogoro, the Taiwanese electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has officially announced that it will launch a new electric scooter in India on Tuesday, 12 December 2023. According to various reports that went viral online, the two-wheeler manufacturing company is likely to reveal the CrossOver, an adventure-style scooter, in the country. Interested buyers in India should take note of the latest updates and announcements about the scooter that is set to make its debut soon. All the important details are announced online.

The CrossOver was launched globally a couple of months ago. Now, it is set to make its debut in India on 12 December, according to the latest details by the company, Gogoro. It is important to note that Gogoro refers to the CrossOver as "the ultimate two-wheeler SUV". One can take note of the important details about the scooter here.