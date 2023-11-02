Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV Facelifted Version Launched Today in India; Price Here

Mercedes-Benz India has officially launched the facelifted version of the GLE SUV in India today, Thursday, 2 November 2023. Interested buyers should note that the facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV made its debut in India at a starting price of Rs 96.40 lakh and has three variants. All the people who are waiting to invest in the brand-new model are requested to go through the latest announcements about the SUV. All the details are available online for you.
One should note that the facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV is launched in India on Thursday, alongside the C43 AMG. This is the last of the launches of Mercedes-Benz in 2023. Interested buyers can book their Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV facelifted version but first, they should go through the specifications, design, and other details. You can read the features here before buying the SUV.
Here are the price range, variants, booking date, specifications, design, and other details about the Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV facelifted model that you should note if you want to buy it. One should remember that the model has already made its debut in India on Thursday, 2 November.
Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV Facelift: Specifications and Design
The facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV has a revised face with sleeker LED headlamps. It is also equipped with a single-slat grille, redesigned alloy wheels, and a reworked rear bumper paired with updated LED taillights.
The car has an identical silhouette with functional roof rails, side steps, and blacked-out ORVMs.
The interior of the GLE SUV facelift has substantial updates such as a new steering wheel similar to the S-Class and the updated MBUX system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The car also has a wireless charger.
Some of the other features are electrically adjustable front and rear seats, ventilated and powered front seats with a massage function, and a 360-degree surround camera.
The brand-new Mercedes GLE is equipped with three powertrain options like a 2.0-litre diesel, a 3.0-litre diesel, and a 3.0-litre petrol motor. All the engines have an eight-speed automatic transmission with 4MATIC AWD technology as standard.
Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV Facelift: Price and Booking Date
The price of the Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV facelifted version was already announced by the company during the launch on Thursday. The price of the Mercedes-Benz 300d 4MATIC is Rs 96.40 lakh, the Mercedes-Benz 400d 4MATIC is priced at Rs 1.1 crore, and the Mercedes-Benz 450 4MATIC is Rs 1.15 crore.
The bookings for the facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV start today, Thursday, 2 November, in India.
