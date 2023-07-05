Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV Will Be Launched Today: Here's What To Expect?

The automobile maker Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch its most awaited premium multi purpose vehicle (MPV) Invicto in India today on Wednesday, 5 July 2023.

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Invicto is anticipated as the rebranded version of Toyota Innova Hycross and will be the company’s flagship offering in the Indian market.

As per the teased images, it is confirmed that the Invicto MPV will arrive with a panoramic sunroof, which is currently available on Grand Vitara SUV only.

Although, the company has kept the specifications of Toyota Innova Hycross based Maruti Suzuki Invicto under wraps, some online leaks and teaser images have given us a slight idea about the features of the car. Let us check out them below.