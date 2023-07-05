ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV Will Be Launched Today: Here's What To Expect?

Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV Will Be Launched Today: Here's What To Expect?

Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV will arrive in the country today on 5th of July. Details inside.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech and Auto
2 min read
Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV Will Be Launched Today: Here's What To Expect?
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The automobile maker Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch its most awaited premium multi purpose vehicle (MPV) Invicto in India today on Wednesday, 5 July 2023.

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Invicto is anticipated as the rebranded version of Toyota Innova Hycross and will be the company’s flagship offering in the Indian market.

As per the teased images, it is confirmed that the Invicto MPV will arrive with a panoramic sunroof, which is currently available on Grand Vitara SUV only.

Although, the company has kept the specifications of Toyota Innova Hycross based Maruti Suzuki Invicto under wraps, some online leaks and teaser images have given us a slight idea about the features of the car. Let us check out them below.

Also Read

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Launch in India Today: Live Streaming Details and Specs

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Launch in India Today: Live Streaming Details and Specs
ADVERTISEMENT

Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV Premium: Expected Features and Specifications

Following are the expected features and specs of the Invicto MPV that will be launched today in India.

  • Design: The design will be almost similar to that of Toyota Innova Hycross, however, there may be some noticeable changes in the exterior design of the car such as revamped front bumper with horizontal chrome slats.

  • A new grille engraved with Suzuki logo.

  • New Alloy wheels.

  • A higher bonnet line.

  • Powered Ottoman captain seats.

  • Mood lighting.

  • 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity.

  • Panoramic sunroof.

  • Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

  • Same powertrain as Innova Hycross.

  • The SUV may provide a range of 1097 km which makes it one of the most fuel efficient SUVs in the country.

Also Read

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Launch Date in India: Features, Specs, and Price

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Launch Date in India: Features, Specs, and Price
ADVERTISEMENT

Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV Bookings in India

The bookings of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV have already started in the country. Interested customers can book the vehicle on the official website of the company or Nexa chain of dealerships by paying an amount of Rs 25,000.

Also Read

Harley-Davidson X440 India Launch: Price, Specs, Design, Speed & More

Harley-Davidson X440 India Launch: Price, Specs, Design, Speed & More
ADVERTISEMENT

Maruti Suzuki Invicto SUV Price in India

The expected price of Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV is Rs 18.55 lakh to 19.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for petrol engine while as for the diesel engine it is Rs 25.03 to 29.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×