Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV Will Be Launched Today: Here's What To Expect?

The automobile maker Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch its most awaited premium multi purpose vehicle (MPV) Invicto in India today on Wednesday, 5 July 2023.
The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Invicto is anticipated as the rebranded version of Toyota Innova Hycross and will be the company’s flagship offering in the Indian market.
As per the teased images, it is confirmed that the Invicto MPV will arrive with a panoramic sunroof, which is currently available on Grand Vitara SUV only.
Although, the company has kept the specifications of Toyota Innova Hycross based Maruti Suzuki Invicto under wraps, some online leaks and teaser images have given us a slight idea about the features of the car. Let us check out them below.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV Premium: Expected Features and Specifications
Following are the expected features and specs of the Invicto MPV that will be launched today in India.
Design: The design will be almost similar to that of Toyota Innova Hycross, however, there may be some noticeable changes in the exterior design of the car such as revamped front bumper with horizontal chrome slats.
A new grille engraved with Suzuki logo.
New Alloy wheels.
A higher bonnet line.
Powered Ottoman captain seats.
Mood lighting.
10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity.
Panoramic sunroof.
Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
Same powertrain as Innova Hycross.
The SUV may provide a range of 1097 km which makes it one of the most fuel efficient SUVs in the country.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV Bookings in India
The bookings of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV have already started in the country. Interested customers can book the vehicle on the official website of the company or Nexa chain of dealerships by paying an amount of Rs 25,000.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto SUV Price in India
The expected price of Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV is Rs 18.55 lakh to 19.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for petrol engine while as for the diesel engine it is Rs 25.03 to 29.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
