The Japanese automaker is all set to launch the new luxury SUV Toyota Century 2024 today on Wednesday, 6 September 2023 in all global markets. According to online reports, the Toyota Century SUV will be available for sale alongside the Toyota Century Sedan.

According to online rumours and leaks, some of the expected features and specification of the Toyota Century SUV may include a three row seating arrangement, a monocoque platform similar to that of the Toyota Grand Highlander, and more.

Let us check out the Toyota Century SUV 2024 features, specs, price, and other details below.