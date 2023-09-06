ADVERTISEMENT
Toyota Century SUV 2024 Global Launch: Date, Time, Features, Specs, and More

Toyota Century 2024 will be launched soon. Details here

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech and Auto
2 min read
Toyota Century SUV 2024 Global Launch: Date, Time, Features, Specs, and More
The Japanese automaker is all set to launch the new luxury SUV Toyota Century 2024 today on Wednesday, 6 September 2023 in all global markets. According to online reports, the Toyota Century SUV will be available for sale alongside the Toyota Century Sedan.

According to online rumours and leaks, some of the expected features and specification of the Toyota Century SUV may include a three row seating arrangement, a monocoque platform similar to that of the Toyota Grand Highlander, and more.

Let us check out the Toyota Century SUV 2024 features, specs, price, and other details below.

Toyota Century SUV 2024 Launch Date

The luxury Toyota Century SUV 2024 will be launched today on Wednesday, 6 September 2023.

Toyota Century SUV 2024 Launch Time

The luxury Toyota Century SUV 2024 will be launched today at 13:30 pm.

Toyota Century SUV 2024 Price

The expected price of Toyota Century SUV is Rs 2.6 Crores (ex-showroom). The exact price will be revealed at the launch event today.

Toyota Century SUV 2024: Features and Specifications

Here is the list of expected features and specs of Toyota Century SUV based upon the online rumours.

  • A chauffeur-driven vehicle.

  • Tall body with a tailgate instead of saloon's trunk lid.

  • 205 inches long.

  • A highly upgraded version of Grand Highlander.

  • Two row seating arrangement.

  • Luxury features like leatherette seats, massaging seats, abundant ventilation, mini fridge, reclining seats, television, high grade safety system, multizone climate controls, ambient lighting, premium sound system, and more.

  • 3.5 litre V6 paired engine, combined with electric motors with a capacity to generate 400 hp power.

  • Automatic gear box.

Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Toyota Century 2024 Luxury SUV.

