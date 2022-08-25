India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Date, Venue, Time, Squad, Live Streaming Detail

Cricket fans are excited to watch top teams play against each other in the Asia Cup 2022, which is all set to begin on 27 August. The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match, to be held on Sunday, 28 August, is one of the most sought-after clashes in the Asia Cup. India is gearing up to play against its arch-rival Pakistan.

We have all the details about India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match that the fans should know before the tournament begins. The Indian and Pakistani teams will play in Group A in the tournament.