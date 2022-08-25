India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Date, Venue, Time, Squad, Live Streaming Detail
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: The match will be played on 28 August from 7:30 pm at Dubai International Stadium.
Cricket fans are excited to watch top teams play against each other in the Asia Cup 2022, which is all set to begin on 27 August. The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match, to be held on Sunday, 28 August, is one of the most sought-after clashes in the Asia Cup. India is gearing up to play against its arch-rival Pakistan.
We have all the details about India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match that the fans should know before the tournament begins. The Indian and Pakistani teams will play in Group A in the tournament.
Viewers in India can watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match online.
What is the date and time of the Asia Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan match?
India vs Pakistan clash of Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 28 August, at 7:30 pm IST.
Who is included in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Squads?
In the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match, Rohit Sharma will lead Team India. The other squad members are Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Babar Azam will lead Team Pakistan. The other members of the team include Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, and Mohammad Hasnain.
Where will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 be played?
The match is set to be played at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan match in India?
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 will be broadcast live in India via Star Sports Network. Viewers can also watch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.