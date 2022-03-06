India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup 2022 Match: Time & How to Watch Live Stream
India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup match will be played at 06:30 am IST.
IND vs PAK Women's Match: Indian Women's cricket team will play against against Pakistan's Women's cricket team in the fourth match of Women's Cricket World Cup 2022. This will be the first match for both the teams in this tournament.
Indian cricket team will be lead by skipper Mithali Raj and Bismah Maroof will lead the Pakistan team.
Here are the timing and live streaming details of India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup match.
IND vs PAK Women's World Cup 2022: Match Timing
India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup match will be played at 06:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) on Sunday, 06 March.
How and Where to Watch India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup Match Live Streaming?
IND vs PAK Women's World Cup match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network TV channels: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD (English), Star Sports 3 (Hindi).
India vs Pakistan Women's match can also be live stream online on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also catch updates of IND vs PAK Women's match at The Quint.
Match Venue: India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup match will be played at Bay Oval stadium, New Zealand.
Indian cricket team will play its next match on 10 March against New Zealand.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Women's World Cup 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.