Asia Cup 2022: Schedule, Qualifiers, Match List, India Squad, Venue, & Team List

2022 Asia Cup: India vs Pakistan match is all set to be played on 28 August at 7:30 pm IST in Dubai.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Sports
2 min read
The full schedule for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 has been announced by the Asian Cricket Council. The sports tournament is all set to begin on 27 August and end on 11 September 2022. The Asia Cup 2022 will be hosted by Sri Lanka, but it will be played in the UAE due to the ongoing economic and political crisis in Sri Lanka. It is important to note that India is all set to play against its arch-rival Pakistan in its first match.

The Asia Cup 2022 match between India vs Pakistan will take place on 28 August at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Interested viewers can buy the match tickets on platinumlist.net. The tickets for the match are available for sale on the website. The match will also be live streamed.

On 27 August, Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022 opener. Everyone must note that the UAE, Kuwait, Singapore, and Hong Kong will play a Qualifier round to secure the 6th and final spot in the Asia Cup 2022.

Asia Cup 2022: Teams, Date, Time, Match Schedule

The main Asia Cup 2022 tournament is set to feature six teams that are divided into two groups of three teams each. India is ready to play alongside Pakistan in Group A. The final spot will be secured by the qualifier team.

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will play in Group B and they will fight it out for a place in the Super 4. The Asia Cup 2022 will be played in the T20 format.
Group Phase

  • Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 27 August, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

  • India vs Pakistan, 28 August, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

  • Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 30 August, 7:30 PM IST, Sharjah

  • India vs Qualifier, 31 August, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

  • Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1 September, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

  • Pakistan vs Qualifier, 2 September, 7:30 PM IST, Sharjah

Super 4 Phase

  • B1 vs B2, 3 September, 7:30 PM IST, Sharjah

  • A1 vs A2, 4 September, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

  • A1 vs B1, 6 September, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

  • A2 vs B2, 7 September, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

  • A1 vs B2, 8 September, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

  • A2 vs B1, 9 September, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

Final

  • 1st in Super 4 vs 2nd in Super 4, 11 September, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

