Asia Cup 2022: Schedule, Qualifiers, Match List, India Squad, Venue, & Team List

The full schedule for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 has been announced by the Asian Cricket Council. The sports tournament is all set to begin on 27 August and end on 11 September 2022. The Asia Cup 2022 will be hosted by Sri Lanka, but it will be played in the UAE due to the ongoing economic and political crisis in Sri Lanka. It is important to note that India is all set to play against its arch-rival Pakistan in its first match.

The Asia Cup 2022 match between India vs Pakistan will take place on 28 August at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Interested viewers can buy the match tickets on platinumlist.net. The tickets for the match are available for sale on the website. The match will also be live streamed.