Babar Azam Overtakes Virat Kohli to Become Fastest Asian to Reach 10,000 Runs
The Pakistan skipper is currently fifth in the overall list of batters from across the globe.
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Sunday surpassed Virat Kohli to become the fastest Asian male batter to complete 10,000 international runs.
Babar, who is also the 11th man from his country to complete the 10,000 run mark, achieved the rare feat when he scored an unbeaten 34 off 72 balls during the first Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium.
It took Babar just 228 innings to become the fastest Asian to 10,000 international runs, a record previously held by star Indian batter Virat Kohli. The former Indian skipper had reached the landmark in 232 innings.
Babar also over overtook fellow countryman and legend Javed Miandad, who managed the feat in 248 innings, to become the fastest Pakistan batter to 10,000 international runs.
However, in the overall list of batters across the globe, Babar is currently fifth with the legendary Vivian Richards at the top. The former West Indies great hit 10,000 runs in just 206 innings.
Joe Root (222 innings), Hashim Amla (217 innings), Brian Lara (220 innings) and Viv Richards (206 innings) (222 innings) are ahead of Babar in the overall list.
The 27-year-old, who is currently in Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series arrived at the middle after Pakistan were struggling at 21/2. Babar’s side had earlier dismissed the hosts for 222 runs in the first innings. He then went on to score his 22nd Test half-century to help Pakistan reach a stable position.
The Pakistan skipper had grabbed the attention recently on social media by voicing his support for Virat Kohli, who is going through a lean patch in his international career.
