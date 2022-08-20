Indian Captain Rohit Sharma Highlights Importance of a Pressure-free Environment

Rohit further explained with clarity on how as a captain, he has to build a rapport with every individual in the team and help the players in improving their performances, especially while going through a rough period.



"When you know certain players are going through tough times, we try to give them a clear understanding of what's happening. Making him understand what we expect from him, his role in this team, and all those kind of things. So, I don't go with any particular mantra when I play the game."



"Obviously, for me it's just to quickly adapt to certain individuals and then understand what they need, what are their strong points, where they are weak, try and you know give them feedback and work with them; be very specific in what the team is expecting from that individual."