From Kaif, Ishan to Unmukt, Where Are the Former India U-19 Stars?

The ICC Under-19 World Cup has often been the platform that has helped cricketers of the next generation emerge on the grand stage, rise to their potential and earn a mark in world cricket.

From legends of the game like Ricky Ponting and Graeme Smith to talismanic Indian figures like that of Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh, there has been no dearth of talent at the disposal and quite often, the players have managed to elevate themselves and thrive in the senior level, too.

However, there have been those odd blips as well, one where a player once touted to be the next best thing has spiralled his way down despite ending the tournament on a high.