Twitter Hails Bangladesh as They Lift Maiden ICC U-19 WC Trophy

Bangladesh U-19 team rode skipper Akbar Ali's heroic unbeaten knock to stun India and win their maiden ICC U-19 World Cup by three wickets via D/L method in the final on Sunday, 9 February.

Akbar remained not out on 43 off 77 balls (4x4, 1x6) and showed nerves of steel at his young age with Rakibul Hossain (9 not out) who hit the winning runs to break into emotional celebrations.

For India, leggie Ravi Bishnoi returned superb figures of 4/30 and was the highest wicket taker (17 wickets) as Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 88 and was also the top-scorer with 400 runs.

Twitteratis hailed the Bangladesh team for winning their maiden ICC U-19 World Cup trophy.