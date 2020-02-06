From Yashasvi to Atharva – Dreams of the Wide-Eyed Under-19 Boys

It’s not difficult to feel the pulse of a nation for a sport that thrives on being a cricket-fanatic country. From dingy lanes to plush cricket academies or on tiny strips of land next to railway tracks, one can often find kids of all ages using the most rudimentary objects to form cricketing gear and play the game like they are out playing a World Cup final.

The rules are tweaked based on the condition of the street, as are the equipment.

A bat can often be a wooden plank, a tennis racquet, exam boards or even a stump — usually the middle one has to sacrifice its duties and play the traitor’s role to avoid the the batsman from being dismissed.