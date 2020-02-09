India-B’Desh Players Involved in Ugly Spat After U-19 WC Final

Bangladesh pulled off a stunning three-wicket victory over defending champions India as they clinched their maiden ICC under-19 World Cup title in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

Batting first, India had put up 177 riding on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 88 off 121 balls before a batting collapse saw them cave in to put up the paltry total.

Bangladesh, too, had a mini-collapse with Ravi Bishnoi picking up four wickets to ignite a bit of a hope for the defending champions.