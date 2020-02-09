India-B’Desh Players Involved in Ugly Spat After U-19 WC Final
Ugly scenes had broken out at the end of the ICC under-19 World Cup final with players of India and Bangladesh involved in an altercation on the field.
Bangladesh pulled off a stunning three-wicket victory over defending champions India as they clinched their maiden ICC under-19 World Cup title in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

Batting first, India had put up 177 riding on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 88 off 121 balls before a batting collapse saw them cave in to put up the paltry total.

Bangladesh, too, had a mini-collapse with Ravi Bishnoi picking up four wickets to ignite a bit of a hope for the defending champions.

However, Bangladesh held their nerves well before going past the finishing line with three wickets in hand.
Rain had halted play for a bit and the Tigers were given a revised target of 170, which they strolled on to in style.

However, an ugly spat broke out between the cricketers at the end of the match as Bangladesh players could be seen engaging in an altercation with the Indian side.

Indian coach Paras Mhambrey could be seen asking his boys to come off as well.

Although it’s not known as to what triggered the ugly spat, it surely did not go down well with the fans on social media who were left displeased with the sportsmanship displayed by the youngsters.

“It’s purely hard work. Some of our bowlers were emotional and were pumped up. What happened after the game was unfortunate.”
Akbar Ali, Bangladesh under-19 captain

