India-B’Desh Players Involved in Ugly Spat After U-19 WC Final
Bangladesh pulled off a stunning three-wicket victory over defending champions India as they clinched their maiden ICC under-19 World Cup title in Potchefstroom on Sunday.
Batting first, India had put up 177 riding on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 88 off 121 balls before a batting collapse saw them cave in to put up the paltry total.
Bangladesh, too, had a mini-collapse with Ravi Bishnoi picking up four wickets to ignite a bit of a hope for the defending champions.
Rain had halted play for a bit and the Tigers were given a revised target of 170, which they strolled on to in style.
Indian coach Paras Mhambrey could be seen asking his boys to come off as well.
Although it’s not known as to what triggered the ugly spat, it surely did not go down well with the fans on social media who were left displeased with the sportsmanship displayed by the youngsters.
