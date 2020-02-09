India’s Ravi Bishnoi, Yashasvi Jaiswal Top Charts in U-19 WC

Meanwhile, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal finished the tournament as the highest run-scorer with 400 runs to his name from six innings.

Jaiswal scored 88 off 121 balls in the final against Bangladesh on the back of his unbeaten 105 in the semifinal against arch-rivals Pakistan.

He ended the tournament with four half centuries and one hundred to his name and scored at least a half century in all but one match in this tournament.