Yashasvi Jaiswal- India’s Big Win From The Under-19 World Cup

With a fine array of shots at his disposal, a strong technique and a solid temperament, Yashasvi Jaiswal is one in a line of batsmen who have been touted to play for India for a long, long time to come.

Many Under-19 batsmen, however, had been given a similar fate over the years. Unmukt Chand was to closely follow in on Virat Kohli’s footsteps. Vijay Zol was a future star, while Tanmay Srivastava, Kohli’s batchmate from the 2008 edition, was the best player in that tournament, and the next big thing in Indian cricket.

Yet something leaves the viewers awe-struck about Jaiswal; something that convinces that fanatics that the Uttar Pradesh-born will carve out a rich legacy for himself in the sport in the next decade.