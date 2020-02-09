Enjoyed U-19 WC, Want to Focus on the Process Now: Jaiswal

Even as India lost to Bangladesh in a close U-19 World Cup final, Yashasvi Jaiswal stood out once again and was adjudged the man of the tournament.

The 18-year old, who finished the tournament as the highest scorer with 400 runs to his name and a valiant 88 in the final, said he wants to continue the process and take it forward as he eyes a berth in the senior team in the coming years.

"I really enjoyed the tournament. I had a good experience here on how to play in these wickets. I knew I had to play smartly," he said after the match.