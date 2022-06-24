75 Citizens Write Letter to Karnataka CM Against 'Alienating Communities'

A group of 75 people, including eminent personalities, have written an open letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, expressing concern about "recent developments" that threaten to destroy peace and diversity in Karnataka.

They requested Bommai to take proactive steps to ensure that a clear message is sent to those instigating or indulging in violence and creating fear and that such unlawful behaviour will not be tolerated and will be punished.

The group, calling themselves 'concerned citizens', pressed for restoring the State to a Sarva janangada shantiya thota (a garden of peace for diverse communities), as mentioned in Naada Geethe (state anthem) penned by Kuvempu.