CM Bommai Unveils Bengaluru IKEA Store, Says Company to Invest Rs 3k Cr in State

IKEA was keen to launch their first outlet in Bengaluru, but it faced a few hiccups. The company has opened its outlet after struggling to get suitable land to set up the outlet, he added.

Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, Ambassador of Sweden Klas Molin, IKEA India CEO Susanne Pulverer were among others present at the inaugural.

Spread over 12.2 acres, the 4,60,000 sq. ft. IKEA Nagasandra store will feature more than 7,000 well-designed home furnishing products along with over 65 beautifully designed room sets for ideas and inspirations at home.