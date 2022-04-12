'Will Take Stern Action Against Groups Making Provocative Statements': K'taka CM
Members of a right-wing Hindu group vandalised 4 pushcarts belonging to Muslims in Dharwad district, on Saturday.
After unrest in Karnataka in light of right-wing organisations campaigning to boycott Muslim traders in the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in a statement on Tuesday, 12 April, that while fringe groups issuing provoking statements is “not a big issue”, stern action will be taken against all who try to take law and order into their own hands.
Meanwhile, BJP minister BS Yediyurappa (BSY) condemned the increasing cases of communal violence in the state and warned miscreants to allow Muslims to live "peacefully and respectfully".
"There are no communal tension, few fringe groups making provoking statement is not a big issue," CM Bommai said.
He added,
"If any organisation tries to take law and order in their hand we will quickly take stern action against them. There are few people behind them and provoking them, even I asked police officers to observe on that."Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai
The statement comes two days after members of Sri Ram Sene, a right-wing Hindu group, vandalised at least four pushcarts belonging to Muslims near the Sri Nuggikeri Hanumantha temple, in Karnataka’s Dharwad district, on Saturday.
Regarding the violence, Bommai said that the culprits have been arrested.
'Should Live Unitedly': Yediyurappa
Yediyurappa said, "Hindus and the Muslims should live like the children of the same mother... a few miscreants are trying to disrupt the peace... already, the CM has said that against those people action would be taken."
BSY said that both the communities should "live unitedly" and warned that the government will not tolerate this kind of incidents.
"Even I would like to say that you should stop all things and concentrate on your work, allow them to live peacefully and respectfully,” he said.
Karnataka has been witnessing hatred against the Muslim community for the past few months. The state has been a subject of controversy starting from the hijab ban, followed by boycott of halal meat and Muslim traders at temples, and it recently witnessed a call for ban on loudspeakers in mosques too.
Violence Against Muslim Merchants
Earlier, some Hindu outfits in the state, including the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti and Sri Rama Sene had demanded a boycott against Muslim fruit sellers who have "dominated the business".
In his latest statement, Bommai said, "Day before yesterday there was an incident in Dharwad, we arrested them. There was a murder in Shivamogga, we arrested them. We had taken action in Kolar. Wherever we had to take action, we didn't think twice. We have taken necessary action there."
Taking a jab at the Opposition, he said, "When they (Congress/JDS) were in power what they have done, let them think about it."
The CM said that the Director General of Police (DGP) has instructed district officers to observe the situation and ensure peace is maintained. “We will not compromise in maintaining law and order,” he said.
