Will Take Action on Textbook Review Row Based on Education Min Report: Bommai

A row over the textbooks erupted in Karnataka after there were allegations that revisions in some Kannada lessons of Classes VI and VIII were against the Brahmin community. Following this, the state appointed a revised committee headed by Rohit Chakrathirtha, a mathematician and right wing writer, to look into the issue and introduce appropriate revisions.

According to a report in The Hindu, the committee submitted a report to the state in March, listing the revisions it had made in the social science and Kannada language textbooks of various classes.

As per media reports, lessons on Tipu Sultan, Bhagat Singh, Lingayat social reformer Basavanna, Periyar, and reformer Narayana Guru were either removed or cut down.

Besides, speeches of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, Vedic scholar late Bannanje Govindacharya, Shatavadhani R Ganesh, and other authors and poets were added in the language textbook.

This angered a section of seers, who alleged that teachings of Basavanna and information about Kannada poet Kuvempu were distorted. They also accused the review committee of insulting the poet's state anthem.