‘Will Not Tolerate Such Acts’: Karnataka CM Bommai on Hubbali Violence; 88 Held
Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, "It was a pre-planned attack."
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday, 17 April, said the protest over a social media post that escalated into violence in Hubbali city of the state would not be tolerated and those responsible would be punished.
The Hubbali police commissioner said 88 persons, including an AIMIM corporator's husband, had been arrested in the matter. Meanwhile, Section 144 continues to remain in place in Hubbali city.
A local youth had purportedly posted a provocative message on social media, showing an altered picture of a saffron flag hoisted atop the mosque in Mecca, after which several people from the Muslim community in the city gathered outside the Old City police station, demanding action against the youth. Soon the mob's protests turned violent and they began to pelt stones at police personnel and the station building.
"I want to tell very clearly that whoever takes law into their hands, our police will not hesitate from taking stringent action against them (rioters). Whoever they may be... Hence, whoever is behind it and instigated the mob will be punished. I want to tell the organisations behind such incidents, not to break the law. Karnataka state will not tolerate it," CM Bommai said, as per news agency PTI.
Meanwhile, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra called it a pre-planned attack.
"A police officer is in a serious condition. Some people involved in the attack have been arrested. It was a pre-planned attack," he said.
Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, too, slammed the attack saying such acts should not continue. "Since the past few days, the communal cauldron is boiling. It hurts everyone," he said, as per NDTV.
Taking to Twitter, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said, "The events in Hubbali are very reprehensible. No matter what caste, creed or party the police are responsible for, the police must arrest them and maintain peace and order. The government should allow the police to act with impartiality."
On Sunday, the police said that they had arrested 40 people. The violence has reportedly left 11 police personnel and an inspector injured.
The mob also vandalised a few police vehicles.
What Had Happened?
Police had to resort to mild lathi charge and fire tear gas shells to control the vandalism. Officials said that prohibitory orders had been imposed in the city following the violence.
Labhu Ram, Police Commissioner, Hubli-Dharwad, told NDTV that six cases had been registered against those who caused the violence, adding that the situation was under control now.
The official said that the violence happened over an objectionable social media post that targeted members of the Muslim community.
A group of people reportedly filed a police complaint after a man posted the objectionable content. The police subsequently arrested him. But the complainants were not satisfied with the action and hence resorted to violence, he said.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
