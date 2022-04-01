K'taka: Some Bengaluru Temples Hostile to Muslim Vendors, Others Welcome Harmony

It all began at Shivamogga, Karnataka, during the biennial fair of Marikamba temple. Muslims were barred from setting up stalls at the festival after Hindu groups demanded for such a ban.

Soon, other temples too followed suit. The controversy spread across the state, from Dakshina Kannada to Chikmagalur, and other districts.

The state government, led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, justified the demand by citing rule 31(12) of the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Rules of 2002. The rule, however, states that “no property, including land, building or sites situated near the institution (temple) shall be leased out to non-Hindus.” This was misused to bar all Muslim vendors from near some temples.

The Quint decided to capture the Hindu-Muslim sentiment among vendors outside temples in the state capital – Bengaluru.