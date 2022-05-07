'Not a CM But a Raja': Rahul Gandhi Lashes out at KCR in Telangana Rally
He also ruled out any alliance between the Congress Party and the ruling TRS in Telangana.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 6 May, launched a harsh attack on Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, calling him a "king" who ignored the voice of his own people, according to PTI.
"Today it is said that Telangana has a Chief Minister, but he is not a Chief Minister but a 'Raja' (king) who does not listen to the voice of people but his own. A Chief Minister takes decision after hearing out people but a king has nothing to do with democracy and does what he thinks," he told the large rally.
Gandhi was addressing the 'Rythu Sangharshana Sabha', a farmers' rally during which he urged people to support the Congress Party.
A Congress government, he said, would waive farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh and that farmers will also get right MSP (minimum support price) for their crops.
Gandhi also claimed that the BJP wants the KCR government to maintain control in Telangana so that they keep control in the state through "remote control".
He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has an understanding with KCR and that is why the CBI and the ED are not chasing him.
"The Congress will not have any understanding with the person who ruined the dream of Telangana, betrayed it and stole lakhs and crores (of rupees) from the youth and the poor," Gandhi said.
He also tweeted later, "Telangana is ruled not by a CM, but by a Raja who doesn't listen to the voice of the people. When Congress forms government, we guarantee farmers: Rs 15,000 per acre direct transfer; Rs 2 lakh loan waiver; Fair and accurate MSP."
(With inputs from PTI)
