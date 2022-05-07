'Not a CM But a Raja': Rahul Gandhi Lashes out at KCR in Telangana Rally

Gandhi also claimed that the BJP wants the KCR government to maintain control in Telangana so that they keep control in the state through "remote control".

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has an understanding with KCR and that is why the CBI and the ED are not chasing him.

"The Congress will not have any understanding with the person who ruined the dream of Telangana, betrayed it and stole lakhs and crores (of rupees) from the youth and the poor," Gandhi said.

He also tweeted later, "Telangana is ruled not by a CM, but by a Raja who doesn't listen to the voice of the people. When Congress forms government, we guarantee farmers: Rs 15,000 per acre direct transfer; Rs 2 lakh loan waiver; Fair and accurate MSP."

(With inputs from PTI)