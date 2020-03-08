Telangana: Cong MP Revanth Reddy Arrested in Drone Flying Case

Congress Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy was arrested by Narsingi Police in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana on Thursday, 5 March, for using a drone to record videos and photos of a farm house owned by KT Rama Rao, working president of TRS and son of CM KCR.

Reddy was returning from Delhi after attending Lok Sabha sessions when he was whisked away for medical examination and produced before the magistrate who sent him to a 14-day judicial custody.