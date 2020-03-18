Telangana HC Grants Bail to Cong MP Revanth Reddy in ‘Drone’ Case

However, the High Court has postponed the hearing on the supplementary petition that Revanth's counsel filed, seeking striking off of the FIR (First Information Report) that was filed against him in the case. The court has also sought the counter from the concerned police authorities.

Earlier this week, the 9th Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Kukatpally refused to grant bail and dismissed the petition, after the Public Prosecutor (PP) argued that there is a chance of "intimidation of witnesses" as the case is under investigation.

Along with Revanth, the Narsingi police of Cyberabad Commissionarate had arrested six persons — Praveen Paul Reddy, Vijay Simha Reddy, Jaipal Reddy, Rajesh, Shiva and Om Prakash Reddy — the team who had allegedly shot the photos of the farmhouse using the drone.

All the six others have secured bail except Revanth Reddy.

Revanth alleged that KTR, who is the son of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, owns the farmhouse in Janwada, Hyderabad. He accused him of violating the Government Order (GO), by constructing a 25-acre farmhouse within a 10-km radius of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs. The said GO prohibits any construction or industrial activity within the limits of these reservoirs.