Who is Sunil Kanugolu, New Strategist Hired by Cong Ahead of Karnataka Polls?

As the election buzz begins to wash over the coastal town of Karnataka, ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, the Congress party has handed the responsibility of strategising for their party in the state to Sunil Kanugolu, chief of Hyderabad-based Mindshare Analytics.

But Kanugolu has not always been a Congress man. In fact, he is known to have been formerly associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaigns ahead of both the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, as well as the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections (2017). He even headed the Association of Brilliant Minds (ABM) – the BJP’s personalised campaign organisation.

With experience in strategising over a dozen elections for national and regional parties, Kanugolu, who is not even 40-years-old yet, has a career spanning nearly a decade. According to media reports, he has even crossed paths and worked (in 2014) with celebrated political strategist Prashant Kishor.