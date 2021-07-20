'Hands-On' High Command, Aggressive PCC Chiefs: Is This Congress' New Method?

Six months ago, few would have expected that Sidhu would become the PCC chief and that the Congress high command would overrule Captain Amarinder Singh on the matter.

Though there were murmurs against Captain, not many leaders in the Punjab Congress would have been willing to mobilise against the CM's might. Even Sidhu was mostly working solo.

But the adverse verdict by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on the SIT report on the sacrilege cases put Captain's government in the dock and many MLAs realised that he may not be in a position to ensure their victories in the next Assembly election. That's where Sidhu began being considered as an alternative.

But even when the three member committee began seeking the opinion of MLAs and other leaders, many were reluctant to speak out openly against Captain.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is said to have reached out to some of the MLAs through a minister in Rajasthan, urging them not to hesitate to "speak their mind."

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who is said to share a good equation with Sidhu, also stepped in at crucial moments to ensure that that cricketer-turned-politician is given a respectable place and retained within the party.