'Under House Arrest' Claims Revanth Reddy, Police Says Otherwise
Police personnel were deployed at Revanth Reddy's house in Banjara Hills early morning on Monday.
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A Revanth Reddy on allegedly placed under house arrest by the Telangana police to prevent him from visiting the government lands at Kokapet which were auctioned last week.
Police personnel were deployed at Revanth Reddy's house in Banjara Hills early morning on Monday to stop him from leaving for Kokapet area.
The opposition party alleged that its several other leaders were either placed under house arrest or were arrested while heading for Kokapet.
Alleging corruption in auction of Kokapet lands, Revanth Reddy had called for protest at Kokapet.
Reddy also alleged that he was prevented from attending Parliament session on Monday by placing him under house arrest.
"Despite the fact that I have to attend the Parliament Session which was scheduled from today and after repeated requests to the officials concerned, the Telangana State Police at the instance of the chief minister, chief secretary, DGP have obstructed my discharge of duties as Parliamentarian to attend the Parliament and voice out the people's concerns," the MP wrote.
"I was prevented from attending Parliament which offends the parliamentary privileges during the progress of the session, permission of the Hon'ble Speaker is absolutely necessary to arrest the parliamentarian, particularly when it is a political arrest."MP Revanth Reddy
Meanwhile, The Quint spoke to Telangana police officers who stated that Revanth Reddy along with other Congress leaders were prevented from staging a protest at Kokapet as they had not obtained permission to hold the said protest. The police added that he was not prevented from leaving for Delhi.
Reddy has alleged a massive scam to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore in the Kokapet land auction. He demanded that the state government re-auction these lands under the 'Swiss Challenge' to ensure that the state could generate good revenue through a more transparent method.
(With inputs from IANS)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.