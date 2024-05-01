'Indian Culture Guides Me': Sole Indian-Origin Candidate in London Mayoral Polls

"My ancestors co-founded Punjab National Bank, the second largest bank in India, along with some smaller banks. We gave undivided Punjab its first agriculture minister," he said, adding, "It's in my blood – for me it's all about the people."

Ghulati says that not only is he proud of Indian culture, but also the economic transformation of the country over the years. "I believe India will be the number one economy in the next 20 years," he says.

The businessman-turned-politician, who has a shadow cabinet in place, says that he is confident of victory as long as people from different communities come out to vote in large numbers on 2 May.

"I believe in taking all communities along. I am a proud Hindu, and my roots teach me Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam [the world is one family]."