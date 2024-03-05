Final Bell for Netanyahu? In Israeli Politics, a Paradigm Shift Post Gaza War

The sudden and unauthorised visit of Benny Gantz, Minister without Portfolio in Israel’s war cabinet, to the United States lends credence to the view of my Israeli schoolmates and college friends that Prime Minister Benjamin "Bibi” Netanyahu is on his way out.

After five months of continuous attacks on the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have been unable to free the hostages. The support of the masses for Netanyahu and his far-right coalition government is waning. People are now increasingly looking towards the centre-right parties.