Iran-Israel Conflict: What's at Stake for India as West Asia Crisis Escalates?

If relations were to turn sour with Iran, India would have to depend overwhelmingly on Pakistan for trade with Central Asia – a compromise New Delhi is simply not willing to make. Efforts are also ongoing to revive the Chabahar Port, which is key to India's trade with Central Asia.

Further, Iran has been a significant oil exporter to India and accounted for almost 11 percent of New Delhi's total oil import bill before 2019. However, India stopped importing Iranian oil after being pressured by the then Donald Trump-led US government during its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Moreover, Tehran has consistently supported New Delhi on a number of contentions issues. For instance, despite the anti-India stance taken by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) regarding the sovereign status of Jammu and Kashmir, Iran is one of the few Islamic countries which has consistently supported India's policies in the erstwhile state.

Israel, too, is a pivotal partner for India's economic prosperity. Ever since India developed diplomatic relations with Israel, annual trade between the two countries has risen from $200 million in 1992 to over $10.8 billion in 2022-23. In the last five years alone the bilateral trade figures have more than doubled.

Israel is the second largest defence supplier to India, just after Russia, and a major investor in India's energy sector, research and development and other significant areas.