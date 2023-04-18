‘Kashmir’s Silence Didn’t Signal Normalcy’: Uncovering Truth Post Article 370

As many have observed, a tragedy started unfolding in slow motion. Unlike in the 1990s, the endpoint is indeterminate. It pummelled people's hopes, aspirations, and desire to lead normal lives. Ahead of what Bhasin terms a "constitutional fraud" — the reading down of Article 370—the government ruthlessly clamped down on communications and movement in Jammu and Kashmir. Tens of thousands of security personnel were added. Mainstream as well as separatist political leaders, lawyers, businessmen, and academics were incarcerated.

The large-scale arrests conveyed a clear message: “Speaking up would not be tolerated and even a mild criticism of the new changes would warrant police action.” The only kind of politics permitted, “is the one that is endorsed, certified and stamped by the party in power at the Centre.”

The chapter 'Jackboots to the Face' has tragic accounts of unremitting suffering faced by the common people. Bhasin underscores how, due to the state’s actions, “the Kashmiri spirit was being broken both inside and outside the jails by keeping them deprived of any communications.” Moreover, “the fear of the PSA [Public Safety Act] was widespread, transcending class divides,” as was the dread of custodial disappearances.