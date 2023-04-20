Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto to Visit Goa for SCO Foreign Ministers Meet in May

India and Pakistan relations have been on a downward spiral since 2016, particularly since Pakistani-sponsored terror attacks in Pathankot (January 2016), Uri (September 2016), and Pulwama (February 2019).

India's decision to revoke the special status of J&K in August 2019 has also dented the relationship considerably, as it led to the downgrading of diplomatic relations and a complete halt to trading and cross-border bus and train services.

A glimmer of hope for a thaw in relations was seen in August 2015, when India invited the then Pakistani foreign minister Sartaj Aziz for talks. However, the meeting was cancelled after the then external affairs minister, the late Sushma Swaraj, asked Aziz not to meet members of the separatist Hurriyat Conference in India.