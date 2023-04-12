Coup Is Not the Answer To Pakistan Crisis— Army Chief Asim Munir Thinks So, Too

Fourth, he has resisted any attempt by Imran Khan to meet with him, “negotiate” with him, or interfere in the electoral politics or process on his behalf.

Lastly, the fact that he overcame with dignity, an onslaught of intrigue by Generals Bajwa, Faiz, Azhar, and Imran Khan etc against him becoming chief, shows he fights to the end.

Now, though the current government has made appalling mistakes, he understands that there is no alternative. He has inherited a divided army, a divided polity, a Frankenstein’s Monster of his predecessors’ making, a world of social media that cannot ultimately be controlled, an economy in a vortex, a world without a strategic value for Pakistan, and a region without a war that might help sustain any illegitimate ambition. Importantly, he is not at loggerheads with the government. It is not a case of one grave and two potential bodies as it was in the cases of Zia with Bhutto or Musharraf with Nawaz.

Additionally, he is faced with the formidable challenge of the Taliban having fanned out in the country and carrying out daily attacks on law enforcement agencies and personnel of the Army and the ISI—a parting kick from the Bajwa, Faiz, and Imran trio. He knows the Army cannot be fighting the Taliban, the Baloch, the diplomatic isolation, and the people all at the same time when it is not even flush with money.

Asim Munir will not impose Martial Law as a solution for the present political and constitutional crisis, for he also knows that it is the very Bajwa-Faiz-Imran martial law that brought Pakistan where it is. He’s not going to look to cancer to cure cancer. Therefore, by logical extension, he will do nothing to conspire with Bandiyal and Imran Khan to let another heist be perpetrated on the people of Pakistan, nor will he impose Martial Law.

