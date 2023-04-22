Poonch Martyr Harkrishan Leaves Behind a 1.5-Yr-Old Daughter and A Pregnant Wife

"Roti kha li? (Did you have food?) Harkrishan had asked when we spoke on video call at around 12:00 pm. He was cracking jokes. That was the last time I heard his voice," said Mangal Singh an hour before the body of his youngest son Sepoy Harkrishan Singh (27) in Talwandi Bharath village of Punjab's Batala reached home wrapped in the national flag.

Harkrishan is one of the five jawans martyred in the deadly attack on an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Thursday, 20 April.