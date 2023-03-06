India at G20 Must Address the Elephant in the Room and No, It Isn't Ukraine!

Raisina also had a lively debate on Quad, where Secretary Blinken made the point – continually stressed by India – that it was not a security organisation.

The anchor’s point of whether Quad could include defence innovation and critical technologies was therefore fended off, but it was an important question. An Australian think tank has just pointed out a ‘stunning lead’ in research in 37 of 44 critical and emerging technologies across the defense, space, energy, and biotechnology sectors — including the research of advanced aircraft engines, drones, and electric batteries.

That research was funded by the State Department, which also explains why the US was keen on a partnership with India. Meanwhile, the fact that a Quad meeting was held on the sidelines would have infuriated both Russia and China. That's India’s fine balancing act, even as both lamented ‘Indo-Pacific’ strategies. The Joint Statement did bookmark ‘emerging technologies’ though not in the context of defence.

The breadth of issues touched upon does raise some concerns on whether Quad is a talk shop. But the focus could be gleaned from actual activities. From the US and the Indian navy’s side, it’s Maritime Domain awareness. Disaster Planning has been included by Delhi in G20 as well. Then was a Quad counter-terrorism tabletop exercise in Australia, which lead directly to a Working Group on the subject, that is to explore cooperation between and with other partners.

Notably, the Joint statement also had a reference to the Pacific Islands' priorities including ‘maritime security’. That is a direct reference to China’s recent muscular approach in this region, even while the statement also referenced the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA). All this is to the good, but Quad is certainly getting wider around the hips.