Saffronisation of Tribals Helmed the Way for BJP’s Clean Sweep in Madhya Pradesh

The Bhartiya Janata Party has won all 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, making a clean sweep.

Before the elections, the party unit had promised a garland of 29 lotuses (BJP’s symbol) which it delivered.

Reacting to the victory, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, "logon ne BJP ko chappar phad ke vote diye." (The people voted for BJP in abundance.)

Yet, the celebrations at Deendayal Parisar, the state BJP headquarters, were apparently missing something.