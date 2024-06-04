Early Trends Show DMK Leads in Tamil Nadu, BJP's Annamalai Trails in Coimbatore

As counting for the high-stakes 2024 Lok Sabha elections is underway on Tuesday, 4 June, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led INDIA bloc is leading in 37 out of 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, early trends show.

While the All India Anna Dravida Kazhagam (AIADMK) is leading in one seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in one seat.