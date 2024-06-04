Early Trends Show DMK Leads in Tamil Nadu, BJP's Annamalai Trails in Coimbatore

As counting for the high-stakes 2024 Lok Sabha elections is underway on Tuesday, 4 June, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led INDIA bloc is leading in 37 out of 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, early trends show.
While the All India Anna Dravida Kazhagam (AIADMK) is leading in one seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in one seat.
As of 11:30 am, state BJP chief K Annamalai is trailing behind the DMK's Ganapathy Rajkumar P in the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat, while incumbent DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi is leading in Thoothukudi. The BJP's ally Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) is leading in Dharmapuri.
The exit polls had indicated a big lead for the DMK-led INDIA alliance in Tamil Nadu, giving it 33-39 seats – they gave four-odd seats to the BJP. The national party had not won a single seat in Tamil Nadu in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
It is important to note postal ballots were counted, and EVM counting is underway. Will DMK-led INDIA sweep the Lok Sabha Elections like in 2019? Will BJP-led NDA make significant inroads in Tamil Nadu? Follow live updates to find out.
Who Is Leading And Who Is Trailing?
As of 11:30 am:
The Congress is leading in seven constituencies: Tirunelveli, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Karur, Tiruvallur and Krishnagiri
AIADMK's ally Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam is leading in Virudhunagar
DMK candidates Dayanidhi Maran, Thamizachi Thangapandian and Kalanithi Veeraswamy are leading in Chennai Central, South and North, respectively
The BJP's ally Pattali Makkali Katchi (PMK) is leading from Dharmapuri
What Worked in Favour of DMK?
While the elections are critical for the BJP as they strive hard to make inroads in Tamil Nadu, the DMK, which is an important ally of the INDIA bloc, hopes to repeat its 2019 outcome, when the alliance led by it backed 38 out of 39 seats.
One of the reasons why the MK Stalin-led DMK is likely to repeat its 2019 outcome is due to the cohesiveness of its alliance with Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).
This alliance, formed in 2017, has stayed together primarily due to their ideology and common goal to fight the entry of the BJP into Tamil Nadu, which has predominantly been ruled by Dravidian parties. Throughout the elections, the DMK has been the main pillar of the opposition alliance standing against PM Narendra Modi and the BJP.
More importantly, it was able to successfully devise strategies to counter the BJP’s electoral machinery. If the BJP led by Annamalai focused on attacking DMK as an 'anti-Hindu,' 'corrupt,' and 'dynasty-driven' party, the DMK built a narrative often branding the BJP as "anti-Tamil Nadu" and "anti-federalism."
Another factor, which may have helped the DMK, is the consolidation of the anti-BJP votes.
PM Modi And Annamalai Factor In Tamil Nadu
This is not to say that the BJP has not been able to make a mark in Tamil Nadu. As of now, the BJP-led NDA is leading in just one seat.
As part of its 'Mission South,' both PM Modi and the BJP have been exclusively focussing on the state. Since January 2024, the prime minister has also visited the state nearly 9-10 times.
PM Modi also worked hard at correcting the anti-Tamil perception. From the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, to the Sengol in the new Parliament building, the BJP also sought to champion the Tamil language and culture at every level.
The party has also tried to gain support among young and first-time voters.
Adding to this is state BJP chief Annamalai's aggressive poll strategy of breaking away from the AIADMK and leading an alliance of its own for the first time.
The party also tapped into the anti-incumbency factor and tried to portray itself as an alternate to the DMK and AIADMK, the two well-entrenched Dravidian parties.
In 2019, the BJP registered a vote share of 3.66% in 2019. This time, the BJP hopes to increase it's vote share to a double-digit number and hopes to translate it into 2-3 seats.
For the AIADMK, which has lost two consecutive elections, this election is a matter of prestige, especially the Kongu region of western Tamil Nadu, which has eight Lok Sabha seats, as this area has long been considered an AIADMK stronghold.
But what's hurt both the BJP and the AIADMK is the likely split of the anti-DMK votes between the two. This may have helped the DMK especially in constituencies where it is facing strong anti-incumbency.
