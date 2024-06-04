BJP, Congress Get 8 Seats Each in Telangana, BRS Routed: What Does This Mean?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have won eight seats each in the decade-old state of Telangana, whereas the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) drew a blank in the Lok Sabha elections. While the BJP has doubled its tally from 2019, the Congress merely had three seats in the previous Lok Sabha elections.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has retained his Hyderabad seat for the fifth time in a row, defeating controversial BJP candidate Madhavi Latha, who was accused of supressing Muslim voters on polling day.