Dear Democracy, We Live to Fight for You Another Day, No Thanks to News Channels

On the other hand, if your elected representative has become part of the opposition alliance, make sure that they stay on their toes and are constantly vigilant of what the government is doing both in the parliament and outside. It is still your duty to make sure that these opposition members keep their personal ambitions of cabinet positions and perks aside and stay true to their promise to you, which was to give a voice to your concerns on a national platform.

My fellow citizens, you have all (without exception) done a brilliant job, and no thanks are due to the “news channels” which claim to keep you informed or “sabse aage”.

In the coming months and years, there will be many instances where you will have the opportunity to write to your elected representative to support or oppose a certain bill proposed by the government in the parliament. Use your voice to ensure that your elected representative hears you. Because if they do not listen to you, they will not be able to compel the rest of the nation to listen to you.

(The author teaches Constitutional Law at Jindal Global Law School, is a visiting faculty at NLSIU, Bangalore and a Senior Research Associate at the Centre for Constitutional Law Studies. He can be reached at sahibnoorsidhu@gmail.com.