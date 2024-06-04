Contributing to BJP's Humiliation in UP Were the Dalits and the Unemployed Youth

Contributing to this humiliation was the large mass of unemployed youth who had no idea where they would find a job – any job. All available possibilities had dried up due to their policies. The biggest setback came from the scrapping of recruitment in the army and the introduction of the Agniveer scheme.

During my travels to UP, the anger of the youth was palpable. A boatman, this writer spoke with in Varanasi while cruising over river Ganga, poured scorn over the PM and all his claims. He was a BA Pass graduate and due to difficult circumstances, he was now earning his living this way. He was not the only one.

Everywhere, the disgruntled youth only talked about the absence of jobs. A parent of a young man claimed that his son wanted to go to Israel to work, but chose not to as he did not want to leave his parents alone. “We cannot get him married also, as he is without a job”, they revealed. In the past, a young man who managed to get a permanent job with the army was also assured of a good wife. Uttar Pradesh, which was famous for its educational institutions such as Allahabad University and Benaras Hindu University, is now producing graduates who don’t know where to go.