Results 2024 | Far From '400 Paar', BJP Falls Short of Solo Majority: 6 Lessons

As results for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections poured in on Tuesday, 4 June, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contrary to their initial campaign slogan of '400 paar', struggled to cross the halfway mark of 272 seats. Till late evening, the party managed to get a comfortable lead in approximately 240 constituencies.

Even though the saffron party's tally of seats was down by around 60 seats as compared to their 2019 performance, their vote share saw a marginal increase from 37.36 percent in 2019 to 36.88 percent in 2024.

With the NDA's seat tally reaching 290, the BJP might be looking at a historic third term in office, albeit with several lessons.

Read along for key takeaways on the BJP's victory: