Millions Stranded as Floods Wreak Havoc in Bangladesh

With all the major rivers in spate, Assam's flood situation remained dire, affecting nearly 47 lakh people and killing 11 more people.

According to a report provided by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the death toll from this year's floods and landslides in Assam has risen to 82.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited a relief camp set up in the Nalbari district on Tuesday to inspect the facilities there.

"Directed district administration to ensure that the affected people get access to relief materials, including child food," the CM wrote in his tweet.

He also announced that the government would soon develop a portal for flood victims to record livestock losses and other flood-related damages.

"A flood relief package too will be announced shortly," Sarma said.