Two Police Personnel Washed Away in Assam Floods, One Body Recovered

At least 60 people have lost their lives due to floods and landslides in Assam.

Two police personnel, a constable and an officer, were washed away by floodwaters in Central Assam's Kampur area, Nagaon district, late on Sunday night, 19 June.

While the constable's body has been recovered, a search is on for the missing police officer.

According to Assam Police, a team from Kampur Police Station were engaged in a rescue operation when Sub-Inspector Samujjal Kakoti and Constable Rajiv Bordoloi were washed away by floodwaters.

The body of Rajiv Bordoloi was recovered while Samujjal Kakoti remains missing. Bordoloi's remains were later retrieved by the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) on Monday morning, 20 June.

Special Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh said in a tweet, "We salute your courage and bravery UB Constable Rajib Bordoloi of Nagaon DEF. You sacrificed your life without batting an eyelid. Your selfless act would be an inspiration to future generations of @assampolice. We bow our head in grief and gratitude. Om Shanti. (sic)"

In another tweet, Singh wrote, "We salute your courage and bravery Sub Inspector Samujjal Kakoti. You sacrificed your life without batting an eyelid. Your selfless act would be an inspiration to future generations of @assampolice We bow our head in grief and gratitude. Om Shanti."

At least 60 people have lost their lives due to floods and landslides in Assam.

Meanwhile, six rivers, including the Brahmaputra, Kopili, Paladadiya, Jia-Bharali, Manas, and Beki, are flowing above the danger levels in the state.

A total of 18.94 lakh people have been affected by the heavy rain and subsequent floods and landslides in 28 districts of the state, the bulletin read.

