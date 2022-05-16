More than 41,000 People Affected in Assam Floods, Rescue Operations Underway
1,685 individuals have been rescued and are taking shelter in relief camps.
With the ongoing threat in the form of intensive landslides and flash floods caused by incessant rainfall in Assam, around 41,000 people from 222 villages have been affected, said an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) flood report on Monday, 16 May.
As many as 1,685 affected individuals have been rescued and are taking shelter in relief camps.
On Sunday, Indian armed forces were called as a part of a rescue operation to evacuate around 100 15616 Silchar- Guwahati Express railway passengers. The train was stranded in Guwahati's Dima Hasao district torn by heavy rainfalls and resultant landslides.
At least three people, including a child, were killed in the Haflong revenue circle area of the district's landslides, news agency ANI informed.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuated 56 people from flood-affected areas in Matia, Goalpara, on Sunday.
Cachar Among the Most Affected Areas
Residents living near Nagaon district were advised by the ASDMA to stay away from Kopili River whose water levels have risen above the danger mark, due to release from Khandong dam.
Among areas severely affected are Cachar, Hojai, Karbi Anglong West, Dhemaji, Nagaon, and Kamrup, ASDMA flood report said.
- 01/05
A train stranded due to flood in the railway tracks due to heavy rainfall in the Dima Hasao district on 15 May.
(Photo: PTI)
- 02/05
Villagers wade through a flooded area of Bakula Guri village using a boat, in Nagaon district on 15 May.
(Photo: PTI)
- 03/05
An uprooted tree due to heavy rainfall in the Dima Hasao district on 15 May.
(Photo: PTI)
- 04/05
A woman carries her belongings during an eviction drive carried out by the district administration in Cachar on 13 May.
(Photo: PTI)
- 05/05
RPF personnel help passengers to cross the damaged railway bridge after heavy rainfall in Dima Hasao district.
(Photo: PTI)
Most of the people severely affected are from Assam's Cachar district.
Dams, canals, and bridges have been destroyed due to the floods, ANI reported. The flood water has reportedly submerged 10321.44 hectares of cultivated land in Assam, with 2099.6 hectares of cropland in Cachar alone.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.