More than 41,000 People Affected in Assam Floods, Rescue Operations Underway

With the ongoing threat in the form of intensive landslides and flash floods caused by incessant rainfall in Assam, around 41,000 people from 222 villages have been affected, said an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) flood report on Monday, 16 May.

As many as 1,685 affected individuals have been rescued and are taking shelter in relief camps.

On Sunday, Indian armed forces were called as a part of a rescue operation to evacuate around 100 15616 Silchar- Guwahati Express railway passengers. The train was stranded in Guwahati's Dima Hasao district torn by heavy rainfalls and resultant landslides.