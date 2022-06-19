Tripura Floods: 1 Feared Washed Away, No Fresh Spell of Heavy Rainfall

Around 12,000 people have been rendered homeless due to the flash floods caused by Friday's torrential rain in three districts, West Tripura, Unakoti and North Tripura, he said, adding, 45 relief camps have been set up.

In Sadar sub-division alone, over 11,000 people have been forced to take shelter in 42 camps, the SDMA official said.

He, however, said there has been no fresh spell of heavy rainfall since morning, and there is no forecast of downpour by the Met Department during the next 24 hours.