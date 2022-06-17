Acute Food Crisis May Hit Sri Lanka in August. What’s the New PM’s Plan?

The fall in rice and production of other essentials is being seen as an impact of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's ban on fertilisers in April 2021.

“There has to be policy changes to ensure the increase in food production to avoid such a grim future for the people. But he is not the kind of politician who prioritises issues such as agriculture and the welfare of people,” said Ahilan Kadirgamar, Professor at University of Jaffna.

Food and energy price stocks were affected by the Ukraine war, according to the UN humanitarian office, OCHA.