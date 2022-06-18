Assam Floods: 9 More Killed as Death Toll Rises to 55, IMD Issues Warning

A portion of NH-6, which passes through Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura, has caved in due to landslides, bringing traffic movement to a halt.



During the day, the Northeast Frontier Railways has cancelled short-terminated and diverted several trains due to water-logging of railway tracks.



The Assam government has also arranged for special flights between Guwahati and Silchar for people stranded due to the floods and landslides.



The special flights, arranged by the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) in association with Fly Big, will start operating from June 18 at a fixed rate of Rs 4,000 per person, an official release said.