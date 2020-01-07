As JNU Fights Back, Here’s How Foreign Media Covered the Attack

The New York Times, Washington Post, Reuters, Al Jazeera, BBC, Financial Times, and Dawn – these are some of the foreign publications that have covered the attack on one of India’s premier institutes, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday, 5 January.

While there is a blame game going on – with both the secular JNU Students’ Union and the Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) student wing, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), trading accusations – most foreign publications offered little evidence for the ABVP’s accusations of violence by Left students, but did provide eyewitness testimony that supported the accusation of violence by ABVP.

Here’s what the international coverage looked like: