JNU Students Attacked: How The Night Of Terror Unfolded

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night, 5 January, after masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police. At least 18 people were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh suffered a head injury. The JNU administration said, "masked miscreants armed with sticks were roaming around, damaging property and attacking people".

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the ABVP blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours.

As chaos prevailed on the campus, JNU registrar Pramod Kumar said in a statement, "This is an urgent message for the entire JNU community that there is a law and order situation on the campus.... The JNU administration has called the police to maintain order. This is the moment to remain calm and be on the alert.... Efforts are already being made to tackle the miscreants," he added.

The violence occurred while a public meeting by the JNU Teachers' Association was being held.